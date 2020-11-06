Alice Ripley, Beth Malone, and More Join WAITING IN THE WINGS, Virtual Gala Benefiting Wingspan Arts

The live streamed episode will be airing Thursday, November 12th at 7pm EST.

Waiting in the Wings is a virtual gala benefiting Wingspan Arts, a non-profit multi-disciplinary arts education organization based in NYC. The event will be live streamed on My Broadway Memory, featuring performances and appearances from Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Beth Malone (Fun Home), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels, Footloose), Performers from Freestyle Love Supreme, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Glee, Wicked), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), and more, and will be hosted by Michael Kushner.

The live streamed episode will be airing Thursday, November 12th at 7pm EST exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network. Find it now at bpn.fm/mybroadwaymemorylive.

Dedicated to keeping Broadway alive during shutdown, on each episode of My Broadway Memory guests select a Playbill from their collection at random and reminisce about their favorite show in addition to discussing their theatrical careers. In addition, this special episode will feature live performances and encourage viewers to donate to Wingspan Arts during the live stream.

Wingspan Arts aims to enrich the lives of young people in the NY Metro Region through multi-disciplinary arts education programs in the classroom, on the stage, and online. In response to COVID-19, Wingspan Arts launched "Arts Online" to offer structured, reliable education to K-12 students seeking a creative outlet. With harsh cuts to arts curricula in schools, Wingspan Arts continues to prioritize imaginative experiences for children of all ages.

"Over our 19 years of serving the students of New York with arts education programming, we haven't experienced a moment like this before, and that's why we need your support. As we face our most uncertain future as an organization, we are committed to keeping the arts alive for so many of our current, and future, students. We know that the arts will be critical for this city to move forward, and we celebrate this opportunity to share the best of Wingspan Arts as we continue the work that has enriched thousands of young lives." - Paul Ashley, Executive Director

Since 2001, Wingspan Arts has provided direct arts experiences to over 55,000 children at over 36 public and charter schools. Through customized In-School Residencies, Afterschool Arts Classes, and the tuition-free Summer Theatre Conservatory, Wingspan Arts creates accessible and meaningful relationships with families, teachers, and school administrators to help young people connect the arts to life.

Previous episodes of My Broadway Memory feature Todrick Hall, Colleen Ballinger, Marc Shaiman, Alice Ripley, Mary Testa, Jackie Hoffman, Megan Hilty, Jenn Damiano, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Jonathan Freeman, L. Morgan Lee, Telly Leung, Brittney Johnson, The Skivvies, Joan Marcus, and more. Upcoming guests are announced on Instagram at the beginning of the month. My Broadway Memory is live every other week on Broadway Podcast Network at 7pm EST. The live episodes are then able to be viewed after they air on bpn.fm/mbmplaylist . My Broadway Memory is co-created by Brian Sedita.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You