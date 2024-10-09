Ali Siddiq Comes to the Beacon Theatre in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stand-up comedian and public speaker Ali Siddiq will return to the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, May 31, 2025, as part of his “In The Shadows” tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM.



Ali Siddiq's unique style of stand-up comedy, borne out of his time in incarceration, was first on display when he appeared on HBO's “Def Comedy Jam” and “Live From Gotham”. Since then, was named Comedy Central's 2013 “#1 Comic to Watch” and was a top five finalist on NBC's “Bring the Funny” in 2019. Over the last decade, he has released a number of specials, including “The Domino Effect”, which ranked in the top five most watched comedy specials of 2022. Siddiq has appeared on some of the world's biggest podcasts including “The Joe Rogan Experience”, “Kill Tony” and more.



Tickets for the May 31 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 11 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre on Saturday, October 12.