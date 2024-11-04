Alexander Ferguson and Housso Semon to Make Voiceover Debuts in New Film BUT I'M A SHOE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City-based filmmaker Chen Drachman is bringing Broadway stars to the St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) with the world premiere of her new film, But I’m a Shoe. Known for her acclaimed short film The Book of Ruth, starring Tony and Emmy-nominated Tovah Feldshuh, Drachman’s latest project features a blend of NYC-based talent from Broadway and beyond, adding a vibrant New York creative presence to the festival.

But I’m a Shoe boasts a stellar lineup of NYC performers. The film stars Alexander Ferguson, an understudy for Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway, and Housso Semon, renowned for her performance in SUFFS. Both Ferguson and Semon, who studied alongside Drachman at New York’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), are embarking on their first voiceover roles in this unique project.

Leading the cast is Janet Varney, widely known for her work in The Legend of Korra, bringing an expert combination of live-action and animation to life.

Ferguson: “I’ve always been a fan of animation, so getting to be part of a project like this was a no-brainer, and it’s always a blast working with friends from school on their crazy, creative ideas”. Semon added: “From the moment we met in drama school, I was struck by Chen’s unique sense of humor. She has always been incredibly talented and creative, but the blend of animation and live action in this film makes it a truly special project that I was eager to be a part of.”

The screening takes place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 5PM at B&B Creve Coeur, St. Louis, MO. This debut at SLIFF, an Academy Award-qualifying festival, provides audiences an exclusive first look at But I'm a Shoe and its remarkable Broadway-rooted talent, poised to captivate with their powerful performances.

About Chen Drachman:

Chen Drachman is an award-winning Israeli-American actress and filmmaker based in NYC. Her debut film, The Book of Ruth, has been featured in over 40 festivals, winning multiple awards. The film has received over 150K views online through Omeleto.

Drachman’s latest film, But I’m a Shoe, is set to premiere at the St. Louis International Film Festival. Her newest short script, ‘Blood and Sex Over Ambition’, has been recognized as a quarterfinalist at the Hollyshorts script competition and was a semi-finalist at Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival script competition.