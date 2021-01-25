Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson & Paige O'Hara to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Episode Guest Hosted by Nina West

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Drag Icon and Disney/Broadway superfan Nina West is guest hosting Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars In The House on Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 while hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley take a well-deserved break.

Nina will host "Nina West's Disney Legends Party" benefitting The Actors Fund with special guests Legendary Disney/Broadway Composer, Singer/Songwriter Alan Menken, and Disney Legends Lea Salonga (singing voice of Disney's Jasmine and Mulan, Broadway star, Anointed Disney Legend in 2011), Jodi Benson (Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, Broadway Star, Anointed Disney Legend in 2011) and Paige O'Hara (Belle In Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Artist, Anointed Disney Legend in 2011). Join the fun on Starsinthehouse.com at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

For further information visit www.StarsInTheHouse.com