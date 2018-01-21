After Sell Out Run, MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL to Return to Sydney in 2019

With the sold-out season at Roslyn Packer Theatre set to close this Saturday Carmen Pavlovic, Global Creatures CEO has announced that Muriel's Wedding The Musical will return in July, 2019 at the Sydney Lyric. Tickets to the new season go on sale on Wednesday 20 February, 2018.



A waitlist for tickets is open now at http://murielsweddingthemusical.com/



Muriel's Wedding The Musical celebrated its' world premiere in Sydney on November 18, 2017 as a co-production between Global Creatures and Sydney Theatre Company. The show has been a smash hit with the season completely sold out.

Carmen Pavlovic said "We are excited to partner with Destination New South Wales to bring this new season of Muriel's Wedding The Musical to Sydney in July 2019. The city has embraced this all-Australian musical and the audience response to the production has been nothing short of phenomenal.



"I am also delighted to announce that the cast recording featuring the stunning music and lyrics of Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall released by Sony Music last week has debuted on the national ARIA chart at Number 17 and Number 6 on the Digital Chart. This is a testament to the music producing team and all involved in the making of this cast recording."

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said, "Presenting the exclusive world premiere of Muriel's Wedding The Musical in Sydney was a real coup and a major drawcard for visitors to the State, with visitors travelling to see the production estimated to have generated more than $3 million in visitor expenditure for NSW.

"The theatrical adaptation of Muriel's Wedding has been a runaway success and tickets to next year's return season will sell quickly, so I encourage everyone to book their tickets early and start planning a visit to Sydney to welcome back this remarkable home grown success."

Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.

The stellar creative team behind the critically acclaimed production is led by theatre director and designer team of Simon Phillips and Gabriela Tylesova, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, musical supervisor Guy Simpson, musical director Isaac Hayward and video designer David Bergman.





