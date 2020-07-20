Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp will share their memories from the phenomenon that was the original Broadway production of "RENT" to support The Actors Fund on "Stars in The House," streaming LIVE Wednesday, July 22nd at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.

The musical's early days are the stuff of Broadway legend, and fans can tune in to hear behind-the-scenes secrets of those historic moments straight from the original Mark and Roger. Anthony and Adam will answer fan questions in real time, and viewers can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like every episode of "Stars in The House," there will be LIVE music!

"RENT" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including stars from iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown,""Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty;" plus classic TV shows like "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," and "Star Trek: Voyager." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

