Actors Equity Association Will Host Racial Justice Town Hall for Members on 6/17

Actors' Equity has invited members to attend an open discussion regarding racial injustice and anti-Black practices in the theatre industry. This conversation will be hosted by Equal Employment Opportunity Committee Vice Chairs E. Faye Butler, Barbara Roberts and Allyson Tucker. President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Mary McColl look forward to sharing the union's current activity in support of racial justice in the society at large and in the theatre community. Further, they look forward to hearing candid questions and concerns as the organization strives toward a new and better normal when Equity members are back at work.



This event will be held on Wednesday, June 17 (1-4pm EDT) via Zoom webinar. Registration is required. Space is limited, so be sure to register early. Registration will close at 9 AM Eastern the morning of the town hall. Those who register will receive a link to access the town hall.



If you do not have a Zoom account, you can sign up for free here: https://zoom.us/freesignup/. To access the seminar, you must be signed in to a Zoom account, and that must be the same account with which you registered for the seminar. To expedite your registration approval, Equity recommends that you create your Zoom account and register for the webinar using the same name and email address you have on file with Actors' Equity.



You must be a current, paid-up member of Actors' Equity Association in order to attend.



An ASL interpreter will be present on the webinar. If you require any accommodations to allow you to fully participate in this event, please email diversity@actorsequity.org noting your request no later than June 15.

