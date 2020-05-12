Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Addressing the September Extension of the Broadway Shutdown
Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, released the following statement regarding media reports that the Broadway League would be refunding Broadway tickets through September 6.
"Today the Broadway League took a difficult but necessary action to put the safety of everyone from the audience to the actors and stage managers first," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Before our members can safely return to work, we will need new protocols that protect audiences and workers alike."
Last month, Equity announced that public health expert Dr. David Michaels, who formerly led OSHA for President Obama, will consult for the union to help develop new model health and safety standards for COVID-19. Dr. Michaels is key to helping Equity develop a plan where member safety is put first and decisions are made with a clear safety and scientific basis.
