Actor and Teacher Earl McCarroll Dies at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and teacher Earl McCarroll has passed away. He was 80 years old. He died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home in Pennsylvania.

McCarroll appeared on Broadway as Chaucer in Canterbury Tales in 1980.

He got his bachelor's degree in English from Duke University and his master's in Theatre from the University of Arkansas.

For thirty years, McCarroll was a Professor of Theatre Arts at Ithaca College, before retiring in 2001. He was then made Professor Emeritus and further honored with the Earl McCarroll Studio Theatre.

In the 1970s, McCarroll was the artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre at Monmouth in Maine. He toured with John Raitt in Carousel and Allan Jones in The Student Prince.

In 1980, McCarroll provided the voice of James Agee in Agee, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You