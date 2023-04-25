Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actor and Singer Harry Belafonte Dies at 96

Apr. 25, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and singer Harry Belafonte has died at age 96.

Belafonte was an American singer, songwriter, activist, and actor. He is one of the most successful Jamaican-American pop stars in history. Belafonte is known for his recording of "The Banana Boat Song", with its signature lyric "Day-O", which was featured in Beetlejuice, and the musical adaptation of the same name. He has recorded and performed in many genres, including blues, folk, gospel, show tunes, and American standards.

Belafonte also received a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his appearance in John Murray Anderson's Almanac. Other Broadwy credits include 3 For Tonight, Moonbirds, Belafonte at the Palace, and Asinamali!

He has starred in films, including Otto Preminger's hit musical Carmen Jones (1954), Island in the Sun (1957), and Robert Wise's Odds Against Tomorrow (1959).

Belafonte has won three Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. He also received the Kennedy Center Honors and was awarded the National Medal of Arts. In 2014, he received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy's 6th Annual Governors Awards.

Throughout his career he has been an advocate for political and human rights cause. He was an early supporter of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s.





