Actor Laurence Luckinbill Releases Memoir About Life and Career

In April, Laurence Luckinbill released an autobiography about his life and career in the entertainment industry. Luckinbill has had a prolific career on stage and screen, from originating the role of Hank in the original Off-Broadway production of The Boys in the Band (a role he reprised in the film) to playing Spock's brother in Star Trek.

The official description of "Affective Memories: How Chance and the Theater Saved My Life" is as follows:

"Coming from meager circumstances in the Ozark Mountains, he fights his way up the shaky ladder toward fame. He makes mistakes, goes down blind alleys, fails and succeeds, again and again. But he never quits.

Rising from family alcoholism and dysfunction, Luckinbill takes us on an unforgettable journey from poverty, rejection, and sexual abuse to success on Broadway and in Hollywood. He writes candidly of his part in the social justice revolution of the original hit play and film The Boys in the Band, his roles in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Cocktail, and his TV series The Delphi Bureau. This award-winning actor also tells the story of his four-decade marriage to actress/singer Lucie Arnaz, his journalism, and his Great Americans plays. Through it all, he gains acceptance and forgiveness of his past, and peace and happiness for his future.



It’s a captivating portrait of the life of every person who ever fought for an impossible dream, and finally won it. It’s a story brimming with fierce empathy for all those who strive to rise, to become better, and who never stop reaching for a goal that is more authentic and finer even than dreams."

The book is currently available from Sunbury Press and can be purchased HERE. Learn more about Luckinbill's career HERE.