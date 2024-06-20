Actor Donald Sutherland Passes Away at 88

Sutherland played the role of Humbert Humbert in the Broadway production of Edward Albee's Lolita.

By: Jun. 20, 2024
Obituaries
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Donald Sutherland has passed away. 

Known for his roles on the screen, Sutherland appeared in numerous films over the course of his career, which spanned seven decades. He appeared in classic films such as Robert Aldrich's The Dirty Dozen and Robert Altman's M*A*S*H.

In addition to his film and television career, he appeared in two productions on Broadway, first in Buck White alongside MUHAMMAD ALI (which ran for only 5 days) and years later in Edward Albee's Lolita, playing the role of Humbert Humbert. 

Later in his life, he was known to many intergenerational audiences for his role as President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise. In 2020, he won a Critics' Choice Television Award for his performance in the miniseries The Undoing.

