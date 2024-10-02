News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

London Theatre Community Will Hold Candlelight Vigil for Gavin Creel

Creel passed away on September 30 at the age of 48.

By: Oct. 02, 2024
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
London Theatre Community Will Hold Candlelight Vigil for Gavin Creel Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace and the Actor's Church have announced a candlelight vigil in memory of Gavin Creel. Both invite London friends, family, and fans to celebrate his life and legacy.

LATEST NEWS

Kerry Butler, L Morgan Lee, and Krysta Rodriguez Join FIORELLO!
Photos: SUFFS Cast Album CD Release Event
Hollywood Icon Shirley MacLaine to Release Memoir This Month
Funko and Loungefly Launch WICKED Movie Collection

The event will be held this Sunday, October 6 at 6:30pm at the Actor’s Church in Soho.

She writes: "We will be holding a candle light vigil for Gavin Creel this Sunday at the Actor’s Church. He was so loved here in London. London was Gavin’s second home and he did four shows in the West End. Book of Mormon, Hair, Waitress and Mary Poppins. We will get together and share our beautiful memories of our friend. Fellow castmates, crew, friends and fans please come."
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marisha Wallace (@marishawallace)




Videos