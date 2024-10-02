London Theatre Community Will Hold Candlelight Vigil for Gavin Creel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace and the Actor's Church have announced a candlelight vigil in memory of Gavin Creel. Both invite London friends, family, and fans to celebrate his life and legacy.

The event will be held this Sunday, October 6 at 6:30pm at the Actor’s Church in Soho.

She writes: "We will be holding a candle light vigil for Gavin Creel this Sunday at the Actor’s Church. He was so loved here in London. London was Gavin’s second home and he did four shows in the West End. Book of Mormon, Hair, Waitress and Mary Poppins. We will get together and share our beautiful memories of our friend. Fellow castmates, crew, friends and fans please come."

