ASCAP Foundation Unveils Winners of 2026 Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Awards

The winners of the 57th annual ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Awards for outstanding books, articles, liner notes and broadcast programs on the subject of music give fans, readers and scholars rich new insights on legends of pop, film, jazz, country, concert music and more.

Established in 1967 to honor the memory of composer, critic, commentator and former ASCAP President Deems Taylor, The ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Awards are made possible by the generous support of the Virgil Thomson Foundation. Virgil Thomson (1896 - 1989) was one of the leading American composers and critics of the 20th century and a former member of the ASCAP Board of Directors.

"The authors, journalists, and filmmakers we honor this year illuminate the soul of music creation across concert, rock, R&B, folk, musical theatre, and children's music, ensuring the stories of music innovators are preserved with the depth and distinction they deserve," said The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director, Patricia Leonard.

The 2026 award recipients are as follows:

The Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Broadcast/Media Award in pop music recognizes directors Isaac Gale, Ryan Olson and David McMurry for their documentary film Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, released in 2025, a unique storytelling of the legendary cult R&B musician Jerry "Swamp Dogg" Williams's and his housemates' musical creative life in Los Angeles surrounding his pool.

The Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Broadcast/Media Award in concert music recognizes radio host and producer Gail Wein for 'Classical Gas,' produced by Classical Voice North America, the 2025 podcast series of interviews with classical musicians available on multiple platforms.

A Special Recognition Award in the above category is given to Rick Beato for his 2025 YouTube series, Everything Music, exploring music, technology and issues facing music creators in today's industry.

The ASCAP Foundation Paul Williams 'Loved the Liner Notes' Award honors percussionist Ruth Komanoff Underwood for her personal essay for 'Cheaper than Cheep,' the live box set from the 1974 concert film by Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention, on ZAPPA RECORDS/UMe.

The 'Loved the Liner Notes' Award was established in 2016 and is funded by ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams.

The Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Book Awards in pop music are presented to:

Gayle Wald for This Is Rhythm: Ella Jenkins, Children's Music, and the Long Civil Rights Movement, the life story of 'the first lady of children's music,' published by University of Chicago Press.

James O'Leary for The Middlebrow Musical: Between Broadway and Opera in 1940s America, an exploration of how musicals such as Oklahoma!, Beggar's Holiday, and Street Scene embraced weighty stories in ways not seen before 1943, published by Oxford University Press.

The Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Book Awards in concert music go to:

Lucy Caplan for Dreaming in Ensemble: How Black Artists Transformed American Opera, an account of Black innovation in American opera during the Harlem Renaissance, published by Harvard University Press.

Tim Greiving for John Williams: A Composer's Life, the first biography of one of the most important film composers of all time, published by Oxford University Press. Special Recognition Award in the above category is given to Steven C. Smith for Hitchcock and Herrmann: The Friendship and Film Scores that Changed Cinema, published by Oxford University Press.



The Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award recipients for articles published in 2025 are as follows:

The Virgil Thomson Award for Outstanding Music Criticism is presented to Gabriel Kahane for his article, 'A Love Letter to Music Listings,' published by The Atlantic.

The ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Awards judging panel is comprised of ASCAP members Robert William 'Robbie' Fulks, Julie Flanders, Carman Moore, and Betsy Schramm. Jim Steinblatt provided professional guidance and advice.

More information about The ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Awards is available at: https://www.ascapfoundation.org/ascapfoundation/programs/awards/deems-taylor-virgil-thomson

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established as a separate entity from ASCAP. Our mission is to nurture the next generation of extraordinary songwriters and composers with mentorship, recognition, and vital financial support at critical turning points in their careers. Through professional workshops, grants, scholarships, and profound community outreach initiatives, the Foundation ensures that emerging talent across all genres can thrive. This enduring mission is fueled entirely by the generosity of ASCAP members and music lovers nationwide, who partner with us to keep the legacy of American music vibrant and alive. www.ascapfoundation.org.

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