ANNIE Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune into Good Morning America on Tuesday, December 10 for a performance from the Broadway cast of Annie!

The classic musical is playing New York City this holiday season in a limited engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden running from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025. The cast is set to appear on the morning news program, airing next Tuesday at 7:00-9:00 a.m. EST on ABC.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg will join the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 through the end of the run.

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way.

The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).

Photo Credit: MSG Entertainment