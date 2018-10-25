AMERICAN SON Partners with the Opportunity Agenda

The producers of American Son on Broadway, in an effort led by Kerry Washington, are proud to announce a partnership with The Opportunity Agenda, a social justice communication lab.

Together, they will create a suite of tools for audience engagement and social justice dialogue:

Two unique community discussion events with the American Son artists will take place on November 27 and January 10 at the Booth Theater.

Educational and engagement materials such as "Raising American Son: A Discussion Guide" will be provided in venue and online for all audiences.

American Son and The Opportunity Agenda will also work together to provide pathways for civic engagement and action and online conversations for audience members who are so moved.

"American Son speaks powerfully to the values of equal justice, belonging, and safety in all of its forms. This partnership aims to engage audiences as they process their thoughts and experiences with the play and ultimately seeks to improve conversations about race, identity and justice in this country" says Alan Jenkins, President and Co-Founder, The Opportunity Agenda. "These are critical, often complicated, conversations that are essential to our progress as a nation."

"While in pre-production and rehearsal for American Son, we realized that giving people (myself included) tools to process this play would be a valuable part of the theatrical experience" says Kerry Washington, actor & producer, American Son. "While in previews, I have grown to believe that it is a necessary element to tell this story. The impact that the play has been having on audiences makes me truly grateful for our partnership with The Opportunity Agenda. The tools they are developing allow for a robust continuation of these important conversations."

The community discussion events on November 27 and January 10 will be open forums between audience and artist, facilitated by Dramaturg Jocelyn Prince, following the performance. On November 27, the discussion will also feature Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and Vincent Warren, Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Rights. On January 10 the discussion will include Juan Cartagena, President and General Counsel of Latino Justice and one more guest to be announced.

The Ford Foundation will fund The Opportunity Agenda's efforts with American Son.

Read more and access the Discussion Guide here: www.opportunityagenda.org/americansonplay

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You