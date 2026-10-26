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ALICE UND DAS GEHEIMNIS DER HERZKÖNIGIN Original Cast Recording Released

The live recording features 73 performers and was captured at Stadttheater Berndorf, with music and orchestrations by Austrian composer Günther Fiala.

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ALICE UND DAS GEHEIMNIS DER HERZKÖNIGIN Original Cast Recording Released

The new Austrian family musical 'Alice und das Geheimnis der Herzkönigin' has released its '2026 Original Cast Recording (Live)' on all major streaming platforms.

Featuring music and orchestrations by Austrian composer Günther Fiala and a book and lyrics by Harald Buresch, the musical was commissioned for the Klassik.Klang Berndorf festival and premiered at Stadttheater Berndorf in April 2026. Buresch also directed the production, with musical direction by Maximilian Klakow.

The live recording was captured during the performance on April 26, 2026. It features 19 tracks with a total running time of approximately 45 minutes. The production brought together 73 singers, actors, dancers and musicians across principal roles, chorus, drama, creative dance, ballet and orchestra, including many children and young performers. Mixing and mastering were completed by Florian Weixelbaumer at Vintageroom Studio.

Using familiar characters from Wonderland, the musical tells an entirely new story about self-discovery, friendship and the power of truth.



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