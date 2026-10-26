ALICE UND DAS GEHEIMNIS DER HERZKÖNIGIN Original Cast Recording Released

The new Austrian family musical 'Alice und das Geheimnis der Herzkönigin' has released its '2026 Original Cast Recording (Live)' on all major streaming platforms.

Featuring music and orchestrations by Austrian composer Günther Fiala and a book and lyrics by Harald Buresch, the musical was commissioned for the Klassik.Klang Berndorf festival and premiered at Stadttheater Berndorf in April 2026. Buresch also directed the production, with musical direction by Maximilian Klakow.

The live recording was captured during the performance on April 26, 2026. It features 19 tracks with a total running time of approximately 45 minutes. The production brought together 73 singers, actors, dancers and musicians across principal roles, chorus, drama, creative dance, ballet and orchestra, including many children and young performers. Mixing and mastering were completed by Florian Weixelbaumer at Vintageroom Studio.

Using familiar characters from Wonderland, the musical tells an entirely new story about self-discovery, friendship and the power of truth.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 13 Hrs 37 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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