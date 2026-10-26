Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ALIAS SMITH & JONES NYC to Perform Acoustic Blues at The Shrine in Harlem
Sal Carolei and Renee Flemings will perform with guitarist Paul Bauman and bassist Mikhail Shvedoff.
New York based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones NYC (Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will perform a short acoustic set of classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD "Hit and Run" at Harlem-based multimedia arts and culture venue The Shrine (2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd) in Manhattan on Sunday, November 15, 2026. The show will kick off at 4:50pm. Free admission, donations accepted. Patrons must be 21 years of age or older (with valid ID) and proof of vaccination may be required for entry.
Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the show by Paul Bauman (guitar) and Mikhail "Misha" Shvedoff (bass). In their earlier Derelicts format , Sal and Renee recorded three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition.
As Alias Smith & Jones NYC they have played at The Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park and as guest artists at C-Boys Heartbeat and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winstons and Blues Dance New York.
Shrine World Music Venue is located on 133rd Street and can be reached by taking the #2 or #3 subway to 135th Street or the M2 bus in Manhattan.
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