 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

ALIAS SMITH & JONES NYC to Perform Acoustic Blues at The Shrine in Harlem

Sal Carolei and Renee Flemings will perform with guitarist Paul Bauman and bassist Mikhail Shvedoff.

By:
ALIAS SMITH & JONES NYC to Perform Acoustic Blues at The Shrine in Harlem

 New York based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones  NYC (Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will  perform  a short acoustic set of classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD "Hit and Run"  at Harlem-based multimedia arts and culture venue The Shrine (2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd) in Manhattan on Sunday, November 15, 2026.  The show will kick off  at 4:50pm.  Free admission, donations accepted.  Patrons must be 21 years of age or older (with valid ID) and proof of vaccination  may be required for entry. 

Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the show by  Paul Bauman (guitar) and   Mikhail "Misha" Shvedoff (bass).  In their earlier Derelicts format , Sal and Renee recorded three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition.

As Alias Smith & Jones NYC they have played at The Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park and as guest artists at C-Boys Heartbeat and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winstons and Blues Dance New York.

Shrine World Music Venue is located on 133rd Street and can be reached by taking the #2 or #3 subway to 135th Street or the M2 bus in Manhattan.

More on Shrine World Music Venue
Recent Articles
Composers Concordance to Host Free Concert With VOX NOVUS in Harlem
Composers Concordance to Host Free Concert With VOX NOVUS in Harlem
9/2/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You