Composers Concordance to Host Free Concert With VOX NOVUS in Harlem

On Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 PM, the boundless energy of contemporary music takes center stage as Composers Concordance presents an explosive, genre-blurring performance at Shrine World Music Venue in Harlem. This free concert features a kaleidoscope of premiere works by nearly twenty trailblazing composers and spotlights an exciting collaboration with Robert Voisey and Vox Novus, two organizations united by a shared commitment to championing living composers and expanding the reach of new music.

The evening features the rapid-fire intensity of the 15 Minutes of Fame Duo, with Oren Fader on guitar and Adeline DeBella on flute, presenting Vox Novus's signature initiative: fifteen distinct one-minute miniature masterpieces performed in a single dynamic set.

Also featured is the fiercely rhythmic Gene Pritsker Trio, with Gene Pritsker on guitar, Matt Zebroski on drums, and Freddy Cash Jr. on bass, alongside the expansive fusion soundscapes of the Dan Cooper Quartet, featuring Dan Cooper on bass, Evan Francis on flute and tenor saxophone, Yayoi Ikawa on keyboard, and Rex Benincasa on drums.

Together, these ensembles create an eclectic evening spanning contemporary classical music, jazz, improvisation, electronics, and groove-driven experimentation. The program reflects the adventurous spirit that has defined Composers Concordance throughout its more than four decades of presenting innovative new music.

Founded in 1984, Composers Concordance has remained committed to breaking down stylistic boundaries and creating opportunities for composers and performers to explore music without limits. Its collaborations embrace an 'all of the above' approach to contemporary composition, bringing together diverse musical traditions, technologies, improvisational practices, and unconventional artistic ideas.

The partnership with Robert Voisey's Vox Novus further highlights a shared dedication to giving living composers a meaningful platform. Through initiatives such as 15 Minutes of Fame, Vox Novus has created innovative ways for composers around the world to have their work heard while encouraging concise, imaginative, and adventurous approaches to new music.

By offering this performance free of charge at Shrine in Harlem, Composers Concordance continues its mission of making adventurous contemporary music accessible to broad and diverse audiences. Under the artistic leadership of co-directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper, the organization continues to demonstrate that new music can be fearless, energetic, inclusive, and deeply connected to the communities in which it is performed.

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