AIP Presents its 17th Annual Cabaret Festival

Artists in Partnership (AIP), a non-profit cultural arts organization, will host its 17th Annual Cabaret Festival May 14-19 at the Long Beach Public Library, 111 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY. The festival will be a celebration of the cabaret genre honoring the Great American Songbook with performances by award-winning artists (MAC, Bistro, Broadway World, Nightlife awards, among others) and participants in the Adela and Larry Elow American Songbook High School Competition (who are noted by *). All performances are FREE to the public.

Featured events include:

TUESDAY, MAY 14 at 3:00 pm --"Cabaret Personalities" AIP Founder Susan James shares videos of celebrity performers interpreting the Great American Songbook

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 at 2:00 pm - Cabaret Wall Of Honor unveiling. Posters of previous festivals and historical cabaret photos

THURSDAY, MAY 16 at 7:30 pm -- "Through The Decades" Singer, songwriter, pianist Tracy Stark performs and hosts teen singers Hannah Butcher*, Thomas Hogan*, and Annie Ross*

FRIDAY, MAY 17 at 7:30 pm -- Cynthia Crane "This Is A Changing World, My Dear (whether you like it or not!)" with Musical Director John Bowen on piano

SATURDAY, MAY 18 at 2:00 pm - "Cabaret Conversations: Inside the American Songbook" Award-winning artists perform and comment on the cabaret genre. Susan James hosts the discussion with Cynthia Crane, Natalie Douglas, and KT Sullivan, Musical Director Tedd Firth, cabaret journalist Rob Lester, with teen vocalists Jessica Ball*, Dwany Guzman*, Julia Parasram*, Hannah Jane Peterson*, Anais Reno*

...at 7:15 pm - Quintin Harris "Night Songs"

...at 7:30 pm - Natalie Douglas "Freedom Songs: Jazz & Justice & Protest & Patriotism" with Musical Director Mark Hartman on piano

SUNDAY, MAY 19 at 2:00 pm -- "Sean & Friends" Sean Harkness on guitar with vocalists Marcus Goldhaber, Thomas Hogan*, Josephine Sanges, Marcus Simeone, Lisa Viggiano

...at 4:00 pm -- Josephine Sanges "Finding Beauty" with Musical Director John M. Cook on piano

Schedule is subject to change.

This event is made possible with public funds from the Long Beach Public Library.

The library is handicapped accessible, located two blocks from the LIRR station in Long Beach, a 50-minute train ride from New York City's Penn Station.

For further information, visit website www.aip-arts.org.

To arrange performer interviews, call 516-322-1138





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You