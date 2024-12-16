AILEY's Amazing Artists To Debut All New And Special Programs At New York City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater leaps into its third week of performances celebrating Legacy in Motion and the life of Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison with a world premiere from Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, new production by Elisa Monte, two special programs, and more chances to see returning favorites including Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations.

On Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm Ailey's extraordinary artists will bring to life a new production of Elisa Monte's Treading, which features two dancers in this sculptural, mesmerizing duet coming together in fluid, intricate movements that combine with Steve Reich's meditative music to create an aura of mystery and sensuality. [There are 8 more chances to see Treading this season: Dec. 21 eve, Dec. 26 eve, Dec. 28 eve, Dec. 29 eve, Dec. 31 eve, Jan. 1 eve, Jan. 4 eve, Jan. 5 mat].

Thursday's program also includes three returning favorites including Kyle Abraham's acclaimed Are You in Your Feelings, which explores the connections among music, communication, and personal memory with choreography scored to a mixtape of soul, hip hop and R&B; and Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish's dreamlike duet about reminiscence Me, Myself and You. The evening ends with Ailey's signature Revelations.

On Friday, December 20 at 7:30pm Sacred Songs from Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing makes its debut, featuring music used in the original 1960 premiere of Alvin Ailey's seminal Revelations but later omitted when the piece was edited into the current version that has captivated audiences for decades. Drawing inspiration from the roots of Mr. Ailey's most venerated and consummate creation, this stirring new work will resurrect and reimagine those spirituals—with the collaboration of creative associate and musical director Du'Bois A'Keen—as an offering to our present need for lamentation, faith, and joy. Live music accompanies performances on December 20 at 7pm and December 22 at 2pm. [There are 7 more chances to see Sacred Songs this season: Dec. 21 mat, Dec. 22 mat, Dec. 24 mat, Dec. 27 eve, Dec. 28 eve, Jan. 1 eve Jan. 3 eve]

Friday's program also includes Jamar Roberts' Ode—a meditation on the beauty and fragility of life in a time of growing gun violence; and concludes with Alonzo King's abstract but steeped in meaning Following the Subtle Current Upstream.

Ailey's third week of performances start and finish with ‘All New' programs highlighting the season's world premieres and new productions. The week begins on Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30pm featuring Hope Boykin's insightful Finding Free and Lar Lubovitch's Many Angels as well as the new production of Ronald K. Brown's rapturous Grace. The Sunday, December 22 at 2pm performance features another chance to see Sacred Songs performed with live music followed by Many Angels and Grace. [There are 5 more ‘All New' programs on Dec. 27 eve, Dec. 28 eve, Jan. 1 eve, Jan. 3 eve and Jan. 5 mat].

On Wednesday, December 18 at 2pm the beloved ‘Ailey Classics' program highlights a selection of repertory spanning the breadth of Mr. Ailey's rich catalog, including excerpts from the moving Memoria, bubbly Night Creature (sections 2&3), spirited duet Pas de Duke, commanding choreography of Masekela Langage (Morolo), comical meandering of Opus McShann (Doo Wah), the lyrical solo “A Song For You” from Love Songs, strong yet serene Reflections in D, and magical Charlie Parker tribute For ‘Bird' – with Love. The program concludes with the timeless masterpiece Revelations. [There are 2 more chances to see this program on Dec. 29 mat and Jan. 4 mat].

In addition to enjoying live performances, Ailey fans across the globe are invited to join in the dance during Ailey Extension's Legacy Workshop series, encouraging all to learn to move like an Ailey dancer with help from former Company members. The series continues Saturday, December 21 at 3:30pm with a Contemporary Ballet Masterclass led by Don Bellamy.

For information on how to experience the magic of AILEY, please visit ailey.org.