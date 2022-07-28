AFTERSHOCKS Screening to be Inclusive To Spanish Speaking And Hearing Impaired English-Language Audiences

Conch Shell Productions will present the screening of feature film "Aftershocks: A Tetralogy Of Our Times" on Filmocracy.com streaming platform Saturday July 30th, 2022 at 2pm. Spanish and English subtitle options are available to audiences.

The film is a mosaic of short narratives and animation that explores love, hope, relations and people taking care of each other during the COVID19 pandemic from the unique perspectives of Caribbean American communities in New York City.

AFTERSHOCKS is written by Haitian-American actress/playwright/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher, and Borinquén-Chapín-Bronx playwright/director/ poet/producer Juan Ramirez, Jr. Directed by African American Pat Golden and Jamaican American Teisha Duncan; editing/animation by Jamaican American Andre Sutherland; score composed by Jamaican musician MiJANNE; photography by Haitian American artist Marissa Joyce Stamps; illustration by Elijah Leonard.

Following the film screening, the audience will be invited to take part in an interactive story sharing workshop. The English-language post screening workshop will be led by Conch Shell Productions' Artist Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The Spanish-language post screening workshop will be led by Afro-Puerto Rican actress/playwright/educator/producer Jessica Carmona.

FILM SYNOPSIS

Prologue: WHAT WOULD YOU SAY ABOUT TODAY?

Written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Video montage co-devised by Magaly Colimon-Christopher and Marissa Joyce Stamps

Voice artists: Logan Elizabeth Nikkole Jones and T.D. Jones

It's April 2020 - Haitian-American mother Joselyn and her 10 year old daughter Nina are sheltering in place in the safety and their home, and pondering how they will retell the story of their experience.

I MARRIED A BLACK REPUBLICAN

A dark comedy written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Directed by Pat Golden

Performers: Johanne Borge Kesten, Simone St. John, Sean St. John

It's November 3rd, 2020: As the nation waits to find out who will be the next president of the United States, Grace, a staunch Bajan American Democrat seeks her brother's guidance as she struggles with the realization that her new groom is secretly a Republican. Will their marriage survive?

GOOD FOR YOU

A dark comedy written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Directed by Teisha Duncan

Performers: Demetrius Blocker, Carlene Taylor

It's March 1st, 2021, and long lasting friendship is challenged by the to-be-or-not-to-be-vaccinated dilemma. When Tony realizes he is in love with his anti-vaxxer best friend Carmen, is there any limit to the length he will go to in order to keep her safe from the coronavirus?

SHEEP

A comedy written By Juan Ramirez, Jr.

Directed by Pat Golden

Performers: Daniel Echevarria, Jason Armani Martinez

Puerto Rican American Rico checks-in on his boy, Paco, who's sleeping on the couch because he refuses to get the vaccine. Rico gives Paco all of the conspiracy reasons why he should get the shot until Paco realizes the true meaning of choice.

CLOUD WATCHING

A drama written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Directed by Teisha Duncan

Performer: Nyanda Cammock

When a Jamaican-American woman suffering from COVID19 self-quarantines at home alone, she struggles to find the words to leave an uplifting video message for her

ABOUT CONCH SHELL PRODUCTIONS

Conch Shell Productions' mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays. To learn more about our 2022 events (including our Conch Shell International Film Fest) go to www.conchshellproductions.com.

Instagram @conchshellproductions Facebook @conchshellprod Tiktok @conch_shell_prod

PERFORMANCES

WHAT: "Aftershocks: A Tetralogy of Our Times" - Film screening + Audience Story Sharing Workshop

WHERE:ONLINE

WHEN: Saturday, July 30, 2022

TIME: 2pm EST

COST: SUGGESTED DONATION $10

ORDER: EVENTBRITE

INFO: www.conchshellproductions.com