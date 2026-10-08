ABTKIDS Will Bring Family-Friendly Ballet to the Koch Theater
Hosted by Misty Copeland, the family show for ages 4–12 will feature ABT dancers in selections from the classical and contemporary repertoire.
American Ballet Theatre will welcome young audience members and their families to ABTKids on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 A.M. at the David H. Koch Theater. Hosted by former ABT Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, this hour-long, family-friendly performance showcases the world-class dancers of ABT in selections from the Company's repertoire. ABTKids is recommended for audience members ages 4-12 and is designed to introduce children to the magic of ballet.
The 2026 Fall Season ABTKids performance will include ABT dancers in excerpts from Paquita, The Dream, and Whipped Cream. The program will additionally feature students from the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Pre-Professional Division and Children's Division in an excerpt of Italian Symphony, choreographed by ABT dancer Melvin Lawovi, as well as performances by ABT Studio Company in George Balanchine's Stars and Stripes pas de deux and an excerpt from Alexei Ratmansky's Bernstein in a Bubble.
ASL interpretation will be provided.
A limited number of $175 VIP tickets are available for purchase that include premium seating, a souvenir gift bag, and a post-performance meet-and-greet with an ABT dancer. All other tickets for ABTKids begin at $30. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 212-496-0600, in person at the David H. Koch Theater box office, or online. The David H. Koch Theater is located on Broadway between 64th and 65th streets in New York City.
ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE
American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-
length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.
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