American Ballet Theatre Unveils 2026 Fall Gala Program

Performance program and casting for American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Fall Gala: Angels and Demons was announced today by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. Honoring acclaimed stage and screen artist Cynthia Erivo, the Fall Gala will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

In a spirited nod to the Halloween season, Angels and Demons brings a sense of fantasy, mystery, and playful mischief to one of ABT's most anticipated evenings of the year. Curated by Jaffe, the one-night-only program will explore the evening's celestial and devilish themes through dance, transforming the David H. Koch Theater into a theatrical celebration of the light and dark, the ethereal and mischievous.

The performance will be hosted by Principal Dancers Thomas Forster and James Whiteside. The repertory will feature three works by Frederick Ashton, including Daniel Camargo in the Company Premiere of Dance of the Blessed Spirits, as well as pas de deux from The Dream, danced by Catherine Hurlin and Isaac Hernández, and Sylvia, danced by Christine Shevchenko and Calvin Royal III. The evening will also feature excerpts from Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream, August Bournonville's La Sylphide, danced by Hee Seo and Joo Won Ahn, and Enrique Martinez's Coppélia, with Skylar Brandt and Roman Zhurbin. The program will conclude with Herman Cornejo and Léa Fleytoux in Michel Fokine's Le Spectre de la Rose, Jake Roxander, Devon Teuscher, SunMi Park, Sierra Armstrong, and Tyler Maloney in Agnes De Mille's Three Virgins and a Devil, and Chloe Misseldine and Aran Bell in the Act III pas de deux from Kevin Mckenzie's Swan Lake.

ABT gratefully acknowledges Gala Grand Chairs Sloan Lindemann Barnett, Emily Blavatnik and Laila Blavatnik, and Julia Koch and Mary Julia Koch.

For more information about the Fall Gala, please visit abt.org/Fall-Gala.

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.

For more information, please visit www.abt.org. Follow American Ballet Theatre on social media:

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE 2026 FALL GALA

Angels and Demons

Thursday, October 29, 2026, 6:30 P.M.

Performance Hosted by Thomas Forster and James Whiteside

TRACKLIST

Program and casting subject to change.

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