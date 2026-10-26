AAPI Broadway Stories Will Come to New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

AAPI Broadway Stories: The 5+ Vanguard, An Evening of Untold Stories and Changing the Marquee, will take place at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts - Bruno Walter Auditorium on Monday, October 26 at 6 PM and 8 PM.

Less than 1% of professional actors make it to Broadway-let alone five or more times-and AAPI actors only make up 5% of that group. Celebrate the trailblazing Asian American and Pacific Islander Broadway veterans who defied the odds to build legendary, multi-decade careers.

Join fellow Broadway veteran and moderator Lainie Sakakura as she sits down with a powerhouse lineup of eleven extraordinary stars-bringing together twelve legendary artists who collectively represent over 100 Broadway contracts on stage for the very first time. They are pulling back the curtain to share the tea on the triumphs, the hardships, and the untold truths of sustaining and thriving in a life in the theater.

Featuring: Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Emily Hsu, JoAnn M. Hunter, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Jodi Long, Jason Ma, J. Elaine Marcos, Alan Muraoka, Thom Sesma

This event includes exclusive archival footage from the Billy Rose Theatre Division collection at the Library. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Only a few tickets left!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 49 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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