Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
AAPI Broadway Stories Will Come to New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
Featuring Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Emily Hsu, and nine other AAPI Broadway veterans at the Bruno Walter Auditorium.
AAPI Broadway Stories: The 5+ Vanguard, An Evening of Untold Stories and Changing the Marquee, will take place at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts - Bruno Walter Auditorium on Monday, October 26 at 6 PM and 8 PM.
Less than 1% of professional actors make it to Broadway-let alone five or more times-and AAPI actors only make up 5% of that group. Celebrate the trailblazing Asian American and Pacific Islander Broadway veterans who defied the odds to build legendary, multi-decade careers.
Join fellow Broadway veteran and moderator Lainie Sakakura as she sits down with a powerhouse lineup of eleven extraordinary stars-bringing together twelve legendary artists who collectively represent over 100 Broadway contracts on stage for the very first time. They are pulling back the curtain to share the tea on the triumphs, the hardships, and the untold truths of sustaining and thriving in a life in the theater.
Featuring: Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Emily Hsu, JoAnn M. Hunter, Darren Lee, Raymond J. Lee, Jodi Long, Jason Ma, J. Elaine Marcos, Alan Muraoka, Thom Sesma
This event includes exclusive archival footage from the Billy Rose Theatre Division collection at the Library. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Only a few tickets left!
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