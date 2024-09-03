A WONDERFUL WORLD to Host Event to Celebrate Box Office Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A special event will take place to celebrate the box office opening for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. The new musical opens Monday, November 11, 2024, at Studio 54. Previews begin on October 16, 2024.

On Thursday, September 5 at 10:00 AM ET, James Monore Iglehart, the Tony Award-winning actor (Disney's Aladdin) who stars as Louis Armstrong and co-directs the production, will introduce the cast and creative team of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical in Duffy Square.

Iglehart will then kick off a traditional New Orleans-style Second Line parade complete with a brass band (featuring cast member and Tap Choreographer DeWitt Fleming, Jr. on drums), and the cast holding handkerchiefs and parasols, on their way to the legendary Studio 54 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Present will be A Wonderful World principals Darlesia Cearcy, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Kim Exum, Dionne Figgins, Trista Dollison, DeWitt Fleming, Jr., Jason Forbach, Gavin Gregory, Jimmy Smagula, and James T. Lane and ensemble members Brandon Louis Armstrong, Wesley J. Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell, and Dori Waymer, as well as members of the creative and producing team.

A street team will distribute show-branded handkerchiefs and will offer special pricing for preview performances (October 16-November 10). Prices are $67 for orchestra seats, commemorating the 1967 release of Armstrong's iconic “What a Wonderful World,” and $31 for mezzanine seats, in honor of Armstrong's 1931 film debut. To claim these prices, you must be at the box office by Thursday, September 5 at noon. Limit of four tickets per person for in person box purchase only. Other restrictions may apply.

A Wonderful World is being presented in association with Roundabout Theatre Company and is included in Roundabout's subscription packages.

Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg) presented the World Premiere production of A Wonderful World on December 11, 2021, at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, FL.