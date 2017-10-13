A Solo Sensation- Revisit the Many Albums of Lea Salonga!

Singer and Broadway sensation Lea Salonga walked into a studio in Manila with a list of songs. They represented the Philippines' three cultural regions and many languages, selected from a lifetime's worth of research by preeminent musician, scholar, and producer Ryan Cayabyab. Salonga picked songs that appealed to her, both artistically and personally. Her mother had sung her the delicate "Ili Ili" and several others when she was a child, and came to visit during a session. The Tony Award-winning actress and vocalist, used to selling out prestigious venues worldwide, harnessed this connection and dived into the repertoire with heart and grace.



Her powerful emotional ties and artful interpretation shine on Bahaghari ("Rainbow"; release: November 3, 2017, via Naxos Distribution), GLP Music's latest release chronicling the traditional songs of the island nation. Producers tapped a series of young arrangers to craft the right musical settings for Salonga's powerful voice, including Salonga's brother, Gerard. They are straightforward, highlighting the songs' melodies, words, and Salonga's wonderfully expressive voice.

In celebration of the new album, we're taking a trip down memory lane to revisit the Tony winner's past solo albums!

Lea Salonga (1993)

I'd Like to Teach The World to Sing (1997)

Lea... In Love (1998)

By Heart (1999)

Lea Salonga: The Christmas Album (2000)

Lea Salonga Live Vol. 1 (2000)

Lea Salonga Live Vol. 2 (2000)

The Broadway Concert (2002)

Songs from Home: Live Concert Recording (2004)

Songs from The Screen (2001)

Inspired (2007)

Live: Jazz at Lincoln Center (2016)

The Journey So Far- Recorded Live at Cafe Carlyle (2011)

Blurred Lines (2017)

Related Articles