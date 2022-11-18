Review Roundup: DISENCHANTED Premieres on Disney+

An all-new live-action musical comedy, "Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.

"Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Directed by Adam Shankman, the film features songs with music by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations, and a score by Alan Menken.

"Disenchanted" is now streaming on Disney+. Check out what critics thought of the highly-anticipated sequel below!

Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter: "Stephen Schwartz's reliable original songs and Alan Menken's fantastical score yield a handful of strong moments - a zesty duet by Adams and Rudolph, a soaring solo by Menzel - that almost recreate the magic of Enchanted. In these scenes, Disenchanted loosens up just enough to actually be spellbinding."

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "It's a light show in search of a movie. The visual effects are all swirling sparkles and sprouting vines, but the real problem is that the film has a pandering impersonality, along with the busy skewed logic of a metaverse. The songs, by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, are unmemorable - more generic Broadway than sparkly pop."

Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post: "Is it pure nostalgic bliss seeing Adams back in her star-making royal role? Not really. Her, Dempsey, Marsden and Menzel all feel a tad long in the tooth for this story. After all, these are glittering princesses and princesses - not the 300-year-old witches of 'Hocus Pocus.' Most of all, though, we miss the real main character of this series: New York City."

Samantha Bergeson, IndieWire: "Much like its message, 'Disenchanted' reminds us that every moment has the potential for providing us with a happily ever after, but it's the good and the bad that makes it ever more enchanting. Did we need a sequel to 'Enchanted'? Not really, but it's cute enough to cast a bit of an escapist spell this holiday season."

Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times: "Adams, six Academy Award nominations later, still sings and dances like a Technicolor dream, and this time around she gets to have some fun as not only the ultra-sweet Giselle, whose voice sounds like butterflies and sunrises, but an evil alter ego. And director Adam Shankman ('Hairspray') fills the movie with lavish production numbers."

David Lewis, San Francisco Chronicle: "'Disenchanted,' a delightful follow-up to the beloved fairy tale "Enchanted," delivers everything you could ask for in a sequel. It not only continues the original film's magical mix of music, animation, live action and humor, but also takes the story in a new and interesting direction."

Katie Rice, London Evening Standard: "Disenchanted is a welcome addition to Gisele's story, serving up catchy tunes and all the sweetness of the original with a new level of knowing."

Benjamin Lee, Guardian: "At a baggy, over-stretched two hours, its welcome is close to being overstayed, but there's just about enough charm to keep Disenchanted from living up to its title."

Watch the trailer for Disenchanted here: