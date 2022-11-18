Review Roundup: DISENCHANTED Premieres on Disney+
"Disenchanted" is now streaming on Disney+.
An all-new live-action musical comedy, "Disenchanted" is a sequel to Disney's box office hit "Enchanted" featuring the original cast from the heart-warming story of the lovable maiden from the fairy tale world of Andalasia who finally found her Prince Charming in the kingdom of New York City.
"Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden.
Directed by Adam Shankman, the film features songs with music by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations, and a score by Alan Menken.
"Disenchanted" is now streaming on Disney+. Check out what critics thought of the highly-anticipated sequel below!
Lovia Gyarkye, Hollywood Reporter: "Stephen Schwartz's reliable original songs and Alan Menken's fantastical score yield a handful of strong moments - a zesty duet by Adams and Rudolph, a soaring solo by Menzel - that almost recreate the magic of Enchanted. In these scenes, Disenchanted loosens up just enough to actually be spellbinding."
Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "It's a light show in search of a movie. The visual effects are all swirling sparkles and sprouting vines, but the real problem is that the film has a pandering impersonality, along with the busy skewed logic of a metaverse. The songs, by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, are unmemorable - more generic Broadway than sparkly pop."
Johnny Oleksinski, New York Post: "Is it pure nostalgic bliss seeing Adams back in her star-making royal role? Not really. Her, Dempsey, Marsden and Menzel all feel a tad long in the tooth for this story. After all, these are glittering princesses and princesses - not the 300-year-old witches of 'Hocus Pocus.' Most of all, though, we miss the real main character of this series: New York City."
Samantha Bergeson, IndieWire: "Much like its message, 'Disenchanted' reminds us that every moment has the potential for providing us with a happily ever after, but it's the good and the bad that makes it ever more enchanting. Did we need a sequel to 'Enchanted'? Not really, but it's cute enough to cast a bit of an escapist spell this holiday season."
Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times: "Adams, six Academy Award nominations later, still sings and dances like a Technicolor dream, and this time around she gets to have some fun as not only the ultra-sweet Giselle, whose voice sounds like butterflies and sunrises, but an evil alter ego. And director Adam Shankman ('Hairspray') fills the movie with lavish production numbers."
David Lewis, San Francisco Chronicle: "'Disenchanted,' a delightful follow-up to the beloved fairy tale "Enchanted," delivers everything you could ask for in a sequel. It not only continues the original film's magical mix of music, animation, live action and humor, but also takes the story in a new and interesting direction."
Katie Rice, London Evening Standard: "Disenchanted is a welcome addition to Gisele's story, serving up catchy tunes and all the sweetness of the original with a new level of knowing."
Benjamin Lee, Guardian: "At a baggy, over-stretched two hours, its welcome is close to being overstayed, but there's just about enough charm to keep Disenchanted from living up to its title."
Watch the trailer for Disenchanted here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 17, 2022
A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022
The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022
LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022
Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022
'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'