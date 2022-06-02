A STRANGE LOOP Partners With Meta to Launch New AR Effect on Facebook & Instagram for Pride

Meta along with Tony Award-nominee & Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop, created by Michael R. Jackson and produced by Barbara Whitman and co-produced by RuPaul Charles, Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, and more, have partnered to launch a new AR Effect on A Strange Loop's Facebook and Instagram. In celebration of the arts and support of Pride Month, encouraging audiences to continue returning back to Broadway after the hard hit of the pandemic on live, in-person events.

Meta and A Strange Loop share a glimpse into the world of showbiz with an immersive effect, available for users across Reels, Stories and feed posts on Facebook and Instagram, that pulls back the red curtain on what it's like to audition for a Broadway show. The interactive "Show Your Skills" AR Effect leads the user onto the stage and into the spotlight, guiding them through the audition process with fun twists and prompts aimed to bring out your inner star. Auditioners can demonstrate their singing abilities, acting skills and special talents as the crowd enthusiastically applauds. Prompted to sing a song from your favorite musical, read lines dramatically and even take a bow, users will experience the thrill of performing under lights, all from their handheld device.



A Strange Loop cast members John-Andrew Morrison and James Jackson, Jr. were excited to join in on the fun using the new effect to showcase their own auditioning skills, with other cast and producers to follow.

Additionally, request to become a member of the All Things Broadway Facebook Group to watch A Strange Loop's Tony-nominated John-Andrew Morrison as he engages in a surprise Group drop-in.

He gives an inside look at his experience working on the show in hopes to inspire members of the LGBTQ community and gives a behind-the-scenes tour backstage at the Lyceum Theatre.



While nothing beats being together in person, this interactivity across Meta platforms fosters an immersive and engaging community sparking conversation around Broadway culture and the arts, making it easier for users to feel closer through shared experiences.

The community is encouraged to post their own auditions using the AR Effect and #ShowYourSkills while uploading their videos to Reels (be sure to change your "Length" to 60 seconds to complete the audition!) with the chance to be featured on the show's page and even could get surprised with a signed playbill or tickets to the show, driving in person connections and real life interactions.

Barbara Whitman, Producer, A Strange Loop Quote: "We're very happy to be partnering with Meta on this brand new initiative. Reaching audiences of all types is one of our most important goals, and this new AR Effect will allow us to engage our fans in a new and exciting way. We can't wait to see what these creative new videos look like."

Nick White, Lead, Arts & Culture Partnerships, Meta Quote: "We're excited to partner with A Strange Loop and release this effect in support of our Broadway friends. Meta is invested in entertainment and the arts, and with this show lighting up Broadway, we want to further light up audiences, enabling all fans to engage with each other in the metaverse. Meta is committed to unlocking new opportunities for communities to interact and grow with one another."

About A Strange Loop Production:



Michael R. Jackson's 11-time Tony Award nominated, Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

About Meta:

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.