A SOLDIER'S PLAY Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play

A Soldier's Play has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play!

Charles Fuller recently received the Dramatists Guild's Flora Roberts Award for his extensive body of work. Mr. Fuller's creative efforts involve a wide range of theatre, film and television. He was a member of The Negro Ensemble Company, where his Zooman and the Sign won him an Obie and A Soldier's Play won him a Pulitzer Prize, Best American Play and an Edgar Award. Mr. Fuller's adaptation of his play became the 1984 film A Soldier's Story, which was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, and won a Writers Guild of America Award. He has written screenplays for CBS, PBS and Showtime. He has also mentored young playwrights at Cherry Lane Theatre and was commissioned by Cherry Lane to write a play, One Night, which opened there in 2014.

In 1944, a black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that painfully still reverberates today, the mystery of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece has finally arrived on Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.