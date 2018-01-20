A Life on Stage to A Life of Crime: The Broadway Players of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Earlier this week, FX premiered THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY, the second installment of its award-winning original series. The nine-episode limited series, based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U. S. History., continues Wednesdays at 10PM.

As with many other Ryan Murphy creations (executive producer/pilot director), the series is already littered with appearances from some of Broadway's finest players, including some Tony winners! Have you spotted them all yet?

Darren Criss as 'Andrew Cunanan'

You know him from: Glee, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

Will Chase as 'Detective Scrimshaw'

You know him from: Something Rotten!, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Story of My Life, Smash, Aida, Rent, Miss Saigon

Annaleigh Ashford as 'Elizabeth Cote'

You Know her from: Sunday in the Park with George, Sylvia, You Can't Take It with You, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde

Judith Light as 'Marilyn Miglin'

You know her from: Therese Raquin, The Assembled Parties, Other Desert Cities, Lombardi

Finn Wittrock as 'Jeffrey Trail'

You know him from: The Glass Menagerie, Death of a Salesman

Death of a Salesman. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Ricky Martin as 'Antonio D'Amico'

You know him from: Evita, Les Miserables

Still to come...



Jon Jon Briones as 'Modesto Cunanan'

You know him from: Miss Saigon

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.



FX's first installment of ACS, The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, garnered 9 Emmy Awards while collecting 22 nominations. As one of the most critically acclaimed programs of 2016, it also won Golden Globe, BAFTA, AFI, PGA, WGA and TCA awards.

