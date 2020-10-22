A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL Remote Performance Rights Now Available from MTI

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical premiered on August 5, 2020.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced that Remote Performance Rights (live and recorded) for the new digital musical A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical are available to theatrical organizations in the US and Canada.

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical premiered on August 5, 2020 as a fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode Broadway star-studded musical. Starring theater favorites Jessica Keenan Wynn as Justine Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Detective Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as...Jeremy Jordan, this hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Music), Nathan Tysen (Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan and Rachel Axler (Book), Marc Bruni (Direction), Sarah O'Gleby (Choreography), Kevin Duda (Producer), Bobby Pearce (Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).

MTI's licensable version of the online show is a 90-minute, single piece designed to be pre-recorded and edited together for a streaming production on the showtix4u.com platform. All of the materials for the show will be delivered digitally and include assets and additional content to help organizations put on their best show possible. The Killer Party Production Pack features:

Actor Script

Director's Guide (This includes how to tips on filming, cues, edits, presentation etc.)

Piano Vocal Score

Logo Pack

Guide Vocal / Underscoring / Performance Accompaniment Tracks

Props Assets

Credits Video

When Varthur McArthur, the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth, invites his troupe of disgruntled actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that he would be the victim. Or did they? Enter eager, determined, and untested Detective Case. After sequestering the guests into separate rooms (because, you know, social-distancing), she gets down to finding out whodunnit, uncovering secret affairs, life-long grudges, backstage drama, and a lot of musical theater song and dance. Sifting through lies and red herrings and a truly baffling murder mystery script left by the deceased, Case vows to find the truth and secure her future as a great detective.

"We are blown away by the reception A Killer Party has received since it premiered on August 5," Jason Howland said. "We initially created this musical both to employ out-of-work members of the theatrical community and and to satiate the masses until Broadway returns, and we're so excited that by working with our friends at MTI performers and creators around the country can now create their own versions of A Killer Party!"

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen said, "The release of A Killer Party marks a new milestone for MTI in terms of meeting our customers' needs. This is a show created by artists for artists, and in just over three months since its debut online, we've put together a fantastic set of materials, providing groups with everything they need to produce this madcap murder mystery. We know that high schools and community theatres who are hungry for great content that can be produced safely and remotely during this public health crisis will find that A Killer Party is a perfect solution."

For more information about licensing A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, please visit https://www.mtishows.com/a-killer-party-a-murder-mystery-musical

A Killer Party is available for purchase via AKillerPartyMusical.com.

Special Event: A Killer SLUMBER Party

This one-night-only 90-minute pajama party will be hosted live on Wednesday, October 28 by YouTube star Kat Steele and A Killer Party star Michael James Scott as they chat, gossip, and watch, and share their favorite episodes and moments from A Killer Party. To reserve your spot, click here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You