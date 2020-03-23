92Y Announces Changes to Streaming Schedule

A few updates regarding 92Y's schedule of free live streaming concerts:

Due to social distancing, tomorrow's concert by Junction Trio (Stefan Jackiw/Jay Campbell/Conrad Tao), will now be a solo recital by Tao, Tuesday, March 24 (7:30 pm EDT). Streaming live from his apartment, the program will consist of Frederic Rzewski's epic The People United Will Never Be Defeated - 36 variations on a Chilean protest song and anthem of unity - at https://www.92y.org/archives/conrad-tao-piano.

Pianist Jonathan Biss' program of Beethoven's final three piano sonatas will proceed as scheduled, Thursday, March 26 (7:30 pm EDT), streaming from his home instead of 92Y. Described by The New York Times as "one of his generation's most serious musical thinkers," Biss brings rich insight and commanding technique to these towering works. The free stream will be available at https://www.92y.org/archives/jonathan-biss-piano.

Although Sérgio Assad is unavailable, Clarice Assad will perform as scheduled with Third Coast Percussion on Saturday, March 28 (8 pm EDT), streaming live from TCP's studio in Chicago. They will play selections from Archetypes; a solo work by Clarice Assad; and two pieces played by TCP - Philip Glass' Perpetulum, commissioned by and composed for the ensemble; and BEND by Peter Martin. Watch this space for the streaming link.

Unfortunately, pianist Anthony de Mare 's recital, scheduled for Sunday, March 29 (3 pm EDT) has been canceled.





