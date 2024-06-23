'90s Teen Comedy CAN'T HARDLY WAIT is Being Adapted into a Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 1998 teen comedy Can't Hardly Wait is being adapted into a musical.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, June 22, original co-writer and director Deborah Kaplan shared the title art, stating "And that’s all I’m able to say @canthardlywaitthemusical #comingsoon" in the caption.

Kaplan and the film's co-writer Harry Elfont are "mostly benevolent godparents watching from the sidelines,” Kaplan tells Deadline.

The musical will feature "hit songs from the late '90s and early 2000s," mostly from the Primary Wave and Sony Music Publishing Catalogs. It will be directed by Kate Sullivan, written by Sinead Daly. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Jesse Vargas. Producers are Michael Barra and Allison Bressi of Lively McCabe Entertainment and Natalia Nastaskin and Ramon Villa of Primary Wave Music.

The musical follows a group of high school seniors on the eve of graduation, as they navigate the ending of this chapter of their lives at a classmates’ house party. What will the future bring? That is a question for another day.

Read the full article here.

The original film, released in 1998, starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ethan Embry, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Facinelli, Seth Green, and Charlie Korsmo, and featured appearances by Selma Blair, Jason Segel, Melissa Joan Hart, Jerry O’Connell, Donald Faison, Jaime Pressly, Clea DuVall, and more.