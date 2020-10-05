9 Musical Theatre Songs to Celebrate World Teachers' Day!

October 5 marks World Teachers' Day!

Celebrate World Teachers' Day by listening to these musical theatre tunes about teachers, sung by teachers, and more!

Which song is YOUR favorite?

Harvard Variations/Blood in the Water from Legally Blonde

The Rain in Spain from My Fair Lady

Dear Old Shiz from Wicked

Only One from Elegies

School Song from Matilda

Where Did the Rock Go? from School of Rock

Do This Thing from Mean Girls

Why We Like Spelling from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

You're in the Band from School of Rock

