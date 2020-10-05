9 Musical Theatre Songs to Celebrate World Teachers' Day!
October 5 marks World Teachers' Day!
Celebrate World Teachers' Day by listening to these musical theatre tunes about teachers, sung by teachers, and more!
Which song is YOUR favorite?
Harvard Variations/Blood in the Water from Legally Blonde
The Rain in Spain from My Fair Lady
Dear Old Shiz from Wicked
Only One from Elegies
School Song from Matilda
Where Did the Rock Go? from School of Rock
Do This Thing from Mean Girls
Why We Like Spelling from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
You're in the Band from School of Rock
