65 Piece Orchestra Accompanies Youth Violinists in Free Concert Honoring Late Music Teacher

The event is on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The Richmond County Orchestra presents a FREE concert, Sunday, October 16, 3 p.m. at St. John's University, Staten Island Campus, 300 Howard Avenue, Grymes Hill, Staten Island, celebrating the life of Louis Siani, a RCO board member, an orchestra leader and Staten Island music teacher. The concert features a performance by the Mighty String Demons, an ensemble of young Staten Island violinists, ages seven to sixteen.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary season on Staten Island Maestro Alan Aurelia conducts the 65-piece Richmond County Orchestra in music by Bruckner Symphony Vivaldi's violin Concerto in A minor featuring the Mighty String Demons followed by the Might String Demons performing Tchaikovsky's "Marche Slave".

The Second Half of the program opens with excerpts from the Broadway show "Chicago" followed by Alex Leonard and his combo playing music loved by Louis Siani. A singing of "God Bless America" by the performers and audience concludes the performance.

During this concert, a video will be played featuring Louis Siani with narrations by Dr. Janet Norton and Alex Leonard. Siani taught at Egbert Junior High School, teaching for 31 years, opened The Richmond Music Studios, and was Orchestra Leader of The Louis W. Siani Orchestra.

This program is made possible by donations from Dr. Janet Norton and Dr. Harold Leibovitz. and public funding from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs and the NYS Council on the Arts.



