3 Broadway Shows Take Final Bow Today

Today, July 10, Broadway says goodbye to three Tony-nominated productions. Plaza Suite will conclude its run at the Hudson Theatre following 35 previews and 110 regular performances; American Buffalo wraps up at the Circle in the Square Theatre following 27 previews and 101 regular performances; and Macbeth finishes it's run at the Longacre Theatre after 19 previews and 80 regular performances.

Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell (2022 Tony Award nominee) and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss star in the Broadway revival of American Buffalo by David Mamet, directed by Neil Pepe (2022 Tony Award nominee). The show opened on Thursday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

Sam Gold's production of Macbeth on Broadway starring Daniel Craig and Tony nominee Ruth Negga, opened on April 28 at the Longacre Theatre and broke the box office record at the venue six times throughout its run.

The cast also features Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble is completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), and Eboni Flowers (Slave Play). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) is the standby for Daniel Craig. Lizzy Brooks, Jared Canfield, Ronald Emile, and Peter Smith complete the cast as understudies.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. This thrilling new production has captured the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

The record-breaking revival of the beloved Neil Simon play, stars two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Plaza Suite began previews on Broadway on Friday, February 25 and opened Monday, March 28. The production played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5, 2020 through Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon. This new production is the first revival of a Neil Simon play following his passing August 2018 at the age 91. He is remembered as one of the most celebrated, successful, and beloved writers in Broadway history having written more than 30 plays and musicals.