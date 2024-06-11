2024 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's biggest night, The Tony Awards, are set for this weekend! If you're looking for a place to enjoy the ceremony with other Broadway superfans, look no further! BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, will air from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Broadway Fanfare: 2024 Tony Awards Official Simulcast

The official broadcast of the 77th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast from inside Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center. Enjoy the best of Broadway as we party with special guests, delicious bites, performances from Broadway shows, and a livestream of the show.

The event will be hosted by actor and singer Skylar Astin.

American Express Card Members have exclusive access to a limited number of Fast Track tickets, a priority entrance line, and must sign up in advance. Fast Track users will need to confirm their Card Member status on site to secure entry.

Access will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis for General Admission, pending capacity.

This event will take place outdoors, rain or shine unless otherwise notified.

Location: Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Ave & W 62nd St.

Tickets: Currently, there is no availability. Additional seats may be released closer to the performance date.

Learn more here.

Seth Rudetsky's Tony Awards Watch Party & Livestream

Seth Rudetsky will host a live watch party for the 77th Annual Tony Awards! This marks the fourth year that Rudetsky has hosted this event.

There will be prizes, Tony voting ballots and more! The Triad also serves both food and drink.

You can also livestream the event from anywhere in the world by clicking on the 'LIVESTREAM' option. Please note that you must have your own way of watching the Tony Awards Telecast on CBS from home to watch along with Seth. The livestream also will feature some special prize giveaways, including tickets to Broadway shows, The Museum of Broadway, The Second City NYC, Seth's book, and more.

Location: The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street.

Tickets: $18-$50

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

NAMT's Tony Awards Viewing Party

Join NAMT in celebrating the winners of the Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge for High School Students! Gather to watch the Tony Awards broadcast with these talented young writers and take in one of the biggest nights in the theatre community.

The Red Carpet coverage will begin at 7pm, and the party will include drinks, food, games and a photo booth for all to enjoy!

Location: Smithfield Hall, 138 West 25th Street.

Tickets: $20

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Tony Awards Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below

Come out and watch the ceremony on 54 Below;s large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner.

All guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony Award winner predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses.

Portions of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy Program and many other Educational Initiatives, allowing the venue to open its doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Your ticket includes a glass of prosecco, unlimited soft drinks, and a three course meal.

Location: 54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar

Tickets: $100-$300

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

2024 Tony Awards Viewing Party @230 Fifth Rooftop

The 77th Tony Awards Viewing Party is coming to the largest rooftop that NYC has to offer!

The event will feature indoor viewing with large screens for the best viewing experience. Food, drinks, and handcrafted cocktails will be available to purchase.All tickets include a cup of popcorn.

Your ticket also gives you access to NYC’s most famous rooftop & penthouse, 230 Fifth.

Location: 230 5th Ave

Tickets: $15

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Annual Tony Party at The Stonewall Inn

Stonewall is hosting their annual Tony Awards viewing party once again this year. The event is hosted by Anthony Fett and Lavinia Draper.

The party will feature performances at commercial breaks. Plus, cast your Tony ballot to win a cash prize.

Performers include Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob, The King and I), Allison Semmes (Harmony, The Book of Mormon, Motown), Logan Farine (Rent), Erich Schleck (Jesus Christ Superstar), Cassandra Douglas (Champion), Jonathan Green (OnSite Opera), plus Stonewall All Stars Macy Robinson, Allison Griffith, Lucia Pistone, Teal French Levine, and Lexy Rock.

This event is 21+ only.

Location: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher St

Tickets: No cover

Learn more here.

Tony Award Watch Party at QED

The Tony Awards watch party comes to QED, from Broadway Bods. Broadway Bods is a non-profit theater company that puts larger performers in the spotlight. The company will be showcasing some of its members during commercial breaks along with Broadway-themed trivia! There will be prizes!

Your ticket gets you one ballot. Hot pub-type food will also be available for order.

Location: Q.E.D., 27-16 23rd Avenue Queens, NY

Tickets: $14-$20

Learn more and purchase tickets here.