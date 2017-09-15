2018 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab Seeks Submissions for Return to Morocco

Sep. 15, 2017  

2018 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab Seeks Submissions for Return to Morocco

Applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Sundance Institute Theatre Lab.

For 2018, the Theatre Lab returns to Morocco -- from May 6-27, 2018, Fellows will stay at the Fellah Hotel in partnership with Dar al-Ma'mûn, an artist residency outside of Marrakech.

Eight projects will be selected from both US and MENA theatre artists. The link to apply is HERE, and the deadline is November 15, 2017 (5p ET). Application guidelines and FAQ are available HERE.

Note to Actors: If you are an actor and would like to be considered for The Acting Company during the Theatre Lab, you are invited to send your headshot and resume; to theatre@sundance.org. We will review all submissions with the Theatre Program casting directors. The Theatre Program holds Equity Principal Auditions once per year in New York for US actors. Please refer to the Actors' Equity website for scheduling information. All actors from the MENA region will be invited to participate directly by members of the Theatre Program. Arabic-speaking actors who would like to be considered for The Acting Company are also invited to send us their headshots and resumes to MENAtheatre@sundance.org.




