2 Broadway Shows Take Final Bows Today

Today, August 14, 2022, Broadway says goodbye to two Tony-nominated productions. Tina- The Tina Turner Musical will conclude its run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre following 27 preview performances and 482 regular performances, and POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive wraps up at the Shubert Theatre following 18 previews and 126 regular performances.

Tina- The Tina Turner Musical originally opened on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. There are currently five productions of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL running around the world. The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London's West End, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre, before opening on Broadway in November 2019. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Zelma and Katie Webber as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Milanis Clark, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Stephanie Martignetti, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Deon Releford-Lee, Destinee Rea, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Anthony Wayne and Michelle West.

"To witness my story on the Broadway stage, created by the most talented artists, has been an incredible coda to a storied career," said Tina Turner. "Looking back on Opening Night on Broadway almost three years ago and remembering the love and support I received from my friends and the Broadway community is an experience I will not soon forget. For this Nutbush, TN native, it was a homecoming long overdue and it has been an honor and a privilege to share this story with audiences across the globe."

Tina will launch a 30-city national tour on September 14, 2022 in Providence, RI, which will mark the sixth global production of the musical.

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger's modern farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, began previews at the Shubert Theatre on Thursday, April 14, 2022, and officially opened on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, earning three 2022 Tony Award nominations and three 2022 Drama League Award nominations, including Best Play.

An uproarious new comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world, POTUS marks the Broadway debut of 28-year-old playwright Selina Fillinger (Something Clean), in a production directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys). One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.

POTUS features an all-star cast of women, including Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend and 2022 Tony Award Nominee Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough (Footloose, Safe Haven, "Dancing with the Stars") in her Broadway debut as Dusty; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken," Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty," "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret. The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.