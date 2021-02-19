Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
16 Tweets From This Week for Anyone Who is Missing Theater Right Now
Believe us, we're right there with you.
As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.
Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 16 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!
1.
.@IAmCicelyTyson in "The Blacks", St. Mark's Playhouse, 1961. #cicelytyson #blackqueen #blackhistory pic.twitter.com/Lh67YrKHPs- Nik Walker (@NikkyWalks) February 15, 2021
2.
So much talent in one photo! Throwback to Jelly's Last Jam's Gregory Hines, George C. Wolfe, @tonyapinkins, and @bstokesmitchell in 1993. Jelly's Last Jam played at the Virginia Theatre, now the August Wilson Theatre! (?: @bygonebroadway / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/VUshKsdLtX- Jujamcyn Theaters (@Jujamcyn) February 16, 2021
3.
Thanks Cliff. I miss my @DoubtfireBway family every day. https://t.co/nhj2otezR6- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) February 16, 2021
4.
I wouldn't be mad at Hairspray starring The Muppets.- Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) February 16, 2021
5.
What not-yet super famous actors have infectious, joy-filled personalities that makes you want to hang out with them/watch them read the phonebook?- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) February 15, 2021
6.
You've been scrolling for a while now, huh?- Judd Baker (@juddbakertv) February 16, 2021
Take a break and appreciate the talent that is @JessicaVosk. pic.twitter.com/LrbLHim8Fk
7.
I really miss going to work. pic.twitter.com/ZE1UZqeGZU- Brittain Ashford (@brittainashford) February 16, 2021
8.
Doubt anyone needs this reminder, but every song in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella absolutely slaps. pic.twitter.com/jR5FA7ICfS- Julia Ricci (@julsrich) February 13, 2021
9.
missing backstage today. @jaggedmusical @MurphyMade #JaggedLittleBroadway pic.twitter.com/7okasAx6rV- Lauren Patten (@PattenLauren) February 16, 2021
10.
"raven symonè sister act" https://t.co/YuKvqV97K9- a??i??sisa??i?? (@ucancallmesis) February 16, 2021
11.
just thinking about a production of Les Mis i saw over 10 years ago- Katherine Steele (@Kath_Steele) February 16, 2021
valjean did this cute "got your nose" thing to little cosette, to make her smile when she was scared
and then he did it AGAIN when cosette was grown up
:''''')
12.
I was proving to the press that I was, indeed, strong enough to "fight" a man. It took @hadleyfraser by surprise. ? https://t.co/zbqrULNHBa- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) February 16, 2021
13.
In the mood to go viral! So your reminder that the bluegrass musical Bright Star, that ran for 3.5 months in 2016, was never meant to be a whodunnit or about a "twist" but rather journeying along with the characters as THEY make the crucial discovery. Obviously.- Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) February 16, 2021
14.
Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) February 16, 2021
15.
It's been exactly a year since I took my last journey as Anna in @FrozenBroadway. Every day that passes makes me miss it and appreciate it more and more. pic.twitter.com/LMibteg8GG- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 16, 2021
16.
there really is NO business like SHOW business RN so wear a mask thanks- Max Crumm (@MaxCrumm) February 16, 2021