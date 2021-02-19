16 Tweets From This Week for Anyone Who is Missing Theater Right Now

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 16 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

1.

2.

3.

4.

I wouldn't be mad at Hairspray starring The Muppets. - Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) February 16, 2021

5.

What not-yet super famous actors have infectious, joy-filled personalities that makes you want to hang out with them/watch them read the phonebook? - Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) February 15, 2021

6.

You've been scrolling for a while now, huh?



Take a break and appreciate the talent that is @JessicaVosk. pic.twitter.com/LrbLHim8Fk - Judd Baker (@juddbakertv) February 16, 2021

7.

8.

Doubt anyone needs this reminder, but every song in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella absolutely slaps. pic.twitter.com/jR5FA7ICfS - Julia Ricci (@julsrich) February 13, 2021

9.

10.

11.

just thinking about a production of Les Mis i saw over 10 years ago



valjean did this cute "got your nose" thing to little cosette, to make her smile when she was scared



and then he did it AGAIN when cosette was grown up



:''''') - Katherine Steele (@Kath_Steele) February 16, 2021

12.

13.

In the mood to go viral! So your reminder that the bluegrass musical Bright Star, that ran for 3.5 months in 2016, was never meant to be a whodunnit or about a "twist" but rather journeying along with the characters as THEY make the crucial discovery. Obviously. - Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) February 16, 2021

14.

15.

It's been exactly a year since I took my last journey as Anna in @FrozenBroadway. Every day that passes makes me miss it and appreciate it more and more. pic.twitter.com/LMibteg8GG - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 16, 2021

16.