11 New York Women In Film & Television Projects Set For The 2024 Tribeca Festival

New York Women in Film & Television has revealed the 11 projects from 13 members have been officially selected for the 2024 Tribeca Festival. The festival takes place June 5-16, 2024, both virtually and in-person in New York City.

The 11 projects span six categories and feature members of the NYWIFT community as directors, producers, executive producers, archival producers, screenwriters, editors, production designers, cinematographers, and more - truly reflecting the professional diversity of the membership. NYWIFT is currently running its Spring Community Building Membership Drive, offering a discount on membership as it encourages industry professionals to support the organization's mission of advancing inclusion, equity, diversity, and safe working environments in media while taking advantage of exclusive networking, professional development, marketing, and thought leadership opportunities.

"Congratulations to the 13 NYWIFT members with thought-provoking projects at Tribeca! It is a remarkable achievement to be featured in such a prestigious festival, which is especially near-and-dear to our NYWIFT hearts as an NYC mainstay. We are so happy to see such a wide range of smart, playful, poignant, and impactful films from our community - many of which touch on important social issues and cultural topics - included this year," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

Among the 13 members included is NYWIFT Board Member Audrey Rosenberg, executive producer of documentary Sabbath Queen, which follows the remarkable journey of Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, a 39th generation ex-Orthodox rabbi - and drag queen. The film will be making its World Premiere. Rosenberg will be featured in a June 4 NYWIFT Talks virtual panel among other members at the festival to be announced soon.

"I'm thrilled to have another film in documentary competition at Tribeca. The festival champions bold and consciousness-raising storytelling and could not be a better fit for the world premiere of Sabbath Queen. A 21-year journey for our filmmaker Sandi DuBowski capturing the lifelong quest of Amichai Lau-Lavie to reinvent religion and ritual, champion interfaith love, and stand for peace in an unimaginably turbulent time," said NYWIFT Board Member Audrey Rosenberg.

The full listing of NYWIFT member projects by category includes: Documentary Competition: The Debutantes (Archival Producer Lauren Wimbush) and Sabbath Queen (Cinematographers Kirsten Johnson and Laela Kilbourn, and Executive Producers Jess Jacobs and Audrey Rosenberg); Spotlight+: Satisfied (Executive Producer Ruth Ann Harnish); Spotlight Narrative: Bad Shabbos (Editor Kait Plum) and Daddio (Production Designer Kristi Zea); Spotlight Documentary: LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (Co-Executive Producer Dori Berinstein), Luther: Never Too Much (Director and Executive Producer Dawn Porter), Rebel Nun (Executive Producer Dawn Porter), and Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger (Executive Producer Thelma Schoonmaker); Viewpoints: They're Here (Executive Producer Cathy Tankosic); and Shorts: The Solace of Sisterhood (Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Geneva Peschka).

