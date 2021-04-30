10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Interviews with Educators, Viral Stars, & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Student Blog: Yale Drama Series Prize Winner Rachel Lynett on 'Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson)'

Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart

Excerpt: The 2021 Yale Drama Series Prize has been awarded to Rachel Lynett who says, 'the seed of the play is two things: One, I wanted to address that the black experience is not monolithic [...] Two, what does it mean when we ask actors to take on all these roles and what's the toll on it for them?'

Student Blog: The Formula Behind 'The Theory of Relativity'

Student Blogger: Alexandra Curnyn

Excerpt: If you go onto the MTI website in search of musicals available for licensing, the song cycle The Theory of Relativity is currently the #1 trending show on the call board. Why, you ask? Well, other than being a 'moving and unconventional song cycle' geared specifically towards college-aged students, it also translates well in the world of virtual theatre.

Student Blog: From Ballparks to Broadway - Actor Aesthetic's Maggie Bera

Student Blogger: Bea Mienik

Excerpt: Maggie Bera, founder of Actor Aesthetic and creator of the viral Tik Tok sensation "Broadway Stars in Shows They Were Definitely Not In", is no stranger to performing. She had her first taste of live performance at 8 years old. She was among 10 chosen from an audition pool of 100 hopefuls to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" at local minor league baseball teams. After that, "the opportunities just kept coming", she said. In short order she moved up to the Majors, singing the national anthem before crowds of NY Mets and Philly 76ers fans.

Student Blog: Letters from a Nobody in New York #6: Meet a Professor, Dean Liza Gennaro!

Student Blogger: Liam Joshua Munn

Excerpt: There is something really exciting about a Brand New Musical Theatre Program in New York City - Welcome to the Manhattan School of Music's New Musical Theatre Degree! I had the pleasure of speaking with Liza Gennaro, the Associate Dean and Director of the Musical Theatre Program at MSM. MSM has produced several quarantine musicals over the last year, including Rupert Holmes's The Mystery of Edwin Drood!

Student Blog: Pittsburgh Playhouse's Dance Nation: Rehearsing the Routine

Student Blogger: Mary Felix

Excerpt: The cast and crew of the Pittsburgh Playhouse's production of Dance Nation moved into the theatre, preparing for the final filming of this virtual production. With this new space comes excitement, nerves, and change. Yet, this amazing cast and crew is ready for tech!

Student Blog: Both Sides of the Coin

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: There are many quality lessons to learned as a performer taking on technical positions. Not only do I think it is incredibly respectful to support peers as much as possible, but fulfilling a technical role also provides personal improvement. [...] Professionalism isn't just a clean resume and a memorized slate. Professionalism is also determined by the respect an actor gives to others.

Student Blog: School Stress

Student Blogger: Abigail Dobry

Excerpt: The towering number of projects, papers and assignments can seem never-ending during the school year. Though it is difficult to avoid the struggles and anxiety around college assignments, I have learned many tips over the past school year that can make the process go much smoother, and especially when finals arrive.

Student Blog: Broadway Takes Hollywood

Student Blogger: Anna Demaria

Excerpt: This Sunday, April 25 was the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. This year, six Broadway veterans are in the running to nab an Oscar. From the Great White Way to the Silver Screen, these artists have careers that span both the stage and screen. Today we are delving into the Broadway careers of six performers who are nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Student Blog: What My Internship Taught Me About My Love for Theatre

Student Blogger: Kelly Schwantes

Excerpt: As you can image, this was certainly a different take on the arts than I had been exposed to before. Thankfully, the learning curve was not steep, because I quickly fell in love with engaging the community and bringing innovate and enjoyable performances to Indianapolis.

Student Blog: Freshmen Year and Friends: A Reflection from a College Senior

Student Blogger: Marissa Tomeo

Excerpt: As the fear of graduation sets in, the reality that I'm leaving the last illusion of adolescence I have left and the two friends that have been integral parts of my life over the past four years is a difficult one to realize.