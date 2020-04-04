10 MORE Theatre-Themed Podcasts to Get You Through Quarantine

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Still in need of something new to listen to while stuck inside to get your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 MORE theatre-related podcasts that will help get you through!

Check out our first part here!

DRAMA

Sit down with resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor MacDowell & Dylan MacDowell on their podcast, DRAMA. Listen as they explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. New episodes are released every Wednesday for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Recent guests include Andrew Barth Feldman, Lilli Cooper, Matt Doyle, Antonio Cipriano, and more!

Check it out here!

Fabulous Invalid

Broadway's Podcast,"The Fabulous Invalid", presents essential conversations with a curated roster of the best, most important, and innovative theatre-makers working today. Put on your headphones and join theatre savant Jamie Du Mont, writer and critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as they get up-close with the most prominent people in the theatre, from actors, to writers, directors, designers and everyone in between.

Past guests include Rachel Chavkin, Carolee Carmello, Priscilla Lopez, and more!

Check it out here!

Living the Dream

Rory O'Malley from THE BOOK OF MORMON & HAMILTON on Broadway, talks with his friends in show business about the ups and downs of LIVING THE DREAM!

Past guests include Megan Hilty, Julia Murney, Jenifer Simard, George Salazar, Lesli Margherita, and more!

Check it out here!

The Original Cast

A podcast about original cast albums and the people who love them hosted by playwright Patrick Flynn.

Recent cast recordings the podcast has tackled include Sunday in the Park with George, Hair, Merrily We Roll Along, Fiddler on the Roof, and more!

Check it out here!

Offscript - American Theatre

Offscript is the official podcast of American Theatre, containing conversations with critics, playwrights and the editors of AT. Released every other week, Offscript is a free-ranging discussion about the lively arts.

Recent guests include Eden Espinosa, Laura Michelle Kelly, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Donja R. Love, and more!

Check it out here!

British Theatre Guide

The BTG features interviews and more from the world of professional theatre right across the UK.

Recent episodes cover Treasure Island, Oliver Twist, Crongton Knights, Quality Street, and more. Ben Brantley recently appeared as a guest.

Check it out here!

LA Theatre Bites

This podcast features review on shows in the Los Angeles area and beyond. The show also just recently released its Favorite Shows of 2020 So Far list.

Recent theaters that have been covered by LA Theatre Bites include Studio/Stage, The Wallis, Pasadena Playhouse, The Crossley Theatre, and more!

Check it out here!

Playing On Air

Playing On Air is a radio program and podcast, dedicated to sharing great short theater with the public. With short plays written by some of the country's top playwrights, cast with celebrated actors, and led by award-winning directors, Playing On Air presents the best of modern theater.

Recent guests include Bobby Cannavale, John Leguizamo, Jesse Eisenberg, and more!

Check it out here!

Variety's StageCraft

This podcast goes behind the scenes with the biggest stars on Broadway, Off Broadway and beyond. Stagecraft is hosted by Gordon Cox.

Recent guests include Karen Olivo, "Six" creators Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Duncan Sheik, and more!

Check it out here!

Curtain Call

This podcast will bring you backstage during a show in London and UK theatre. From the dresser to the A-List star, hear what it really takes to make a show happen and immerse yourself into the world of backstage.

The podcast recently went backstage at Come From Away for its Welcome to the Rock! Series. Other recent guests include actor Grace Blackman, sound designer Richard Brooker, and more!

Check it out here!





