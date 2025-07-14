Belu Riverol: Fusing Latin Passion with Urban Precision

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Belu Riverol is a seasoned and versatile dancer whose ability to merge Latin rhythms with contemporary urban styles has made her a respected figure in the dance community. With experience across multiple genres, including hip-hop, jazz funk, and Latin dance, Riverol has carved a niche for herself in the vibrant Los Angeles dance scene, while also taking her talents to international platforms.

Originally from Argentina, Riverol’s journey has been shaped by both her cultural heritage and her commitment to refining her craft. Over the years, she has earned recognition not only for her technical proficiency but also for her ability to infuse her performances with authenticity and flair. Her style is a fusion of Latin dance traditions and modern urban movements, a combination that resonates with diverse audiences in the US.

Performing at The Grove: A Flashmob with Nicole Kirkland

One of Riverol’s notable recent performances took place in Los Angeles at The Grove, where she was selected as the lead dancer for a flashmob event choreographed by Nicole Kirkland. Set to the song Anxiety, the event featured a group of 20 to 30 dancers performing a choreography that blended hip-hop and jazz funk. Riverol’s contribution to the routine stood out due to her incorporation of Latin movements, including salsa and cha-cha, seamlessly blending these styles into the urban framework.

“Being part of this event allowed me to express my roots while still staying true to the style of the choreography,” says Riverol. “It’s always rewarding to blend different cultural elements in a way that feels organic to the piece.”

Music Video with Nicky Jam: A Challenging, Rewarding Experience

Another highlight of Riverol’s career came when she was invited to participate in the music video for International artist Nicky Jam’s Chicokis in Miami. Working with an experienced team, Riverol spent her time rehearsing and refining distinct choreographies for the shoot. The routines varied in style, from dark, intense movements designed to evoke the image of gargoyles, to a lighter, flirtatious routine in which Riverol worked closely with Nicky Jam.

The production was large in scale, and Riverol notes that working with an international artist of Nicky Jam’s stature was a significant professional experience. “It was a great opportunity to work with this team of professionals and contribute to such a high-quality production,” she says. “The atmosphere was collaborative and the creativity on set was inspiring.”

Performing at Bresh and Teaching at Millennium Dance Complex

In addition to her work in music videos and flashmobs, Riverol is a regular performer at Bresh, a popular Latin party that takes place in major cities around the world. In Los Angeles and San Francisco, she performs as the main dancer at these events, which showcase reggaeton, salsa, and other Latin styles. These performances allow Riverol to bring the spirit of Argentina to a global audience, dancing alongside her peers in front of large crowds.

Riverol is also a well-established educator at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, one of the most recognized dance studios in the United States. As a teacher, she imparts her extensive knowledge to aspiring dancers, guiding them through the technical aspects of various styles while also encouraging them to explore their own creativity. “Teaching allows me to give back to the next generation of dancers, sharing what I’ve learned over the years and helping them refine their skills,” she shares.

Mentoring and Judging in Argentina

Beyond her performance and teaching work, Riverol has also contributed to the dance community in Argentina. During a recent trip, she was invited to serve as a judge for Dancing Queen, a competition created by choreographer Mar Catalini. As part of the judging panel, Riverol evaluated contestants based on technique, style, energy, and overall performance. The competition, which awarded scholarships and cash prizes to top dancers, was an important event in the Argentine dance scene.

“It was rewarding to see so many talented dancers from Argentina competing for opportunities to further their careers,” she says. “As a judge, I tried to offer constructive feedback that would help them grow as artists.”

Carnival Shows: A Showcase of Argentine Dance

Currently, Riverol performs regularly at Carnival, a prestigious monthly event held at The Vermont Club in Los Angeles. At Carnival, she serves as the lead dancer and choreographer, presenting her own routines that often highlight her Argentine roots. From tango to salsa, Riverol incorporates a diverse range of Latin dance styles into her performances, offering the audience a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions of her home country.

“Carnival is an important space for dancers and choreographers to showcase their work,” she explains. “It’s a place where creativity thrives, and I’m grateful to be able to share my art with such an appreciative audience.”

Looking Ahead...

Riverol’s aspirations extend beyond the dance floors of Los Angeles. She has set her sights on performing at some of the world’s most iconic events, including the Super Bowl, Coachella, and Lollapalooza, where she hopes to represent Argentina on a global stage. “I’ve always dreamed of performing at these major events,” she says. “It would be a dream come true to share my style and passion with such a large audience.”

For Riverol, dance is not only a career—it is a lifelong passion that continues to shape her personal and professional journey. Whether performing, teaching, or mentoring, she remains committed to her craft and to sharing the beauty of her culture with the world.