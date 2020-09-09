UW-Green Bay's 6:30 Concert Series Goes Virtual For 2020-2021 Season

The 2020-2021 season will premiere Wednesday, September 30.

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series is going virtual this season. The 2020-2021 season will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. with Luis Fernandez in Recital.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, all 6:30 Concert Series events will be livestreamed from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts with no in-person attendance for the 2020-2021 Season. All 6:30 Concerts will remain free and open to the public.

Concert violinist Luis Fernandez will kick off the virtual 6:30 Concert Series performing violin solos spanning more than 300 years of creative works from Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) to Emily Joy Sullivan (b. 1987). The 6:30 Concert will stream live for free on Sept. 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Weidner Center's YouTube channel. Fernandez will be answering questions from the livestream audience immediately following the performance. Questions may be submitted in the comments of the YouTube livestream, or via email at 630concertseries@uwgb.edu.

Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, Fernandez earned his MA from the University of Florida and his Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Miami. Fernandez has performed across the globe as part of the Nuevo Mundo Quartet. In addition, he Fernandez has also performed with orchestras across the globe including the Florida Grand Opera, Amarillo Symphony, the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra and many others. As an instructor, Fernandez has been invited to teach in Bolivia, Cuba, Columbia, Mexico and across the United States. He joined the faculty of UW-Green Bay in the Fall of 2019 and serves as the Robert and Joanne Bauer Endowed Professor of Strings and Music Education.

Fall 2020 6:30 Concert Series Events will be announced during the September concert stream. The Pierrot lunaire performance previously scheduled for September 30, 2020 will be rescheduled for Fall 2021.

The 6:30 Concert Series is designed to connect the campus with the community through the exploration of music. Performances feature insightful presentations by performers, composers and special guests. The series offers new perspectives on diverse styles, often exploring the music from multiple angles. All performances take place at the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, begin at 6:30 PM, and last between 60 and 90 minutes.

UW-Green Bay's Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Center is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance productions, community events and productions and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, the Weidner Center also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors.

