UW-Green Bay Theatre & Dance Presents World Premiere of FAITHFALL & More in December

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre & Dance program will offer two virtual performances in December. The first, a world premiere of an original drama entitled: Faithfall will premiere on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Pre-show interviews and a post-show discussion on the play's themes will provide additional insights. The second performance, Only for Now, a musical revue will premiere on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. Both shows will be broadcast on the Weidner Center's YouTube site free of charge.

Faithfall is the story of Whitney Long, a young woman struggling with grief over the suicide of her estranged sister, a nun. Following the funeral, Whitney meets Father Michael, the young priest who knew Whitney's sister. With Father Michael's guidance, Whitney embarks on a journey to gain a greater understanding of her grief, beliefs, and relationship with her sister. A poignant story of faith and love in times of crisis, Faithfall was written by UW-Green Bay Theatre Associate Professor Thomas Campbell. The production is being directed by John Mariano and will feature Allie Lent as Whitney Long and Sean Stalvey as Father Michael. Lent is a senior from Albany, Wis. majoring in theatre. Stalvey is a senior from Manitowoc, Wis. majoring in theatre. Earlier this year, Faithfall had a staged reading at the Texas A&M University-Commerce but this will be the world-premiere production of the show.

The broadcast of Faithfall will include pre-show interviews and a post-show discussion. The pre-show talk feature playwright Thomas Campbell discussing his inspiration for the story and insights into his writing process. The post-show talk will be a panel discussion with psychology and mental health community leaders and professors. The panel will discuss coping with grief, suicide prevention and stress management and offer professional opinions and information on community resources.

The second production, Only for Now, is a musical revue featuring an ensemble of theatre, dance students. It will premiere online on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The production is being directed by Laura Riddle with musical direction by Courtney Sherman and choreography by Denise Carlson-Gardner. The title of the show is also the closing song of the revue and is from the Broadway musical Avenue Q. According to director Laura Riddle, the title is also a nod to the current nature of education and theatre during a global pandemic. In addition to the song from Avenue Q, the revue will also feature songs from a wide variety of Broadway shows including: Guys and Dolls, A Chorus Line, Hairspray, and Les Misérables. The selections in the revue were chosen to highlight what it means to be a performing artist and inspire hope for the future. Cast members include Mason Amidon, Connor Anderson, Isabelle Austgen, Jasmine Christyne, Hayley Eastman, Alyssa Hannam, Faith Klick, Grace Kolb, Rhean Krueger, Cory J. O'Donnell, Autumn Rettke, Aisa Rogers, Liesl Sigourney, Annie Skorupa, Olivia Smith, Audrey Soberg, Aubrey Stein, and Ally Stokes.

Out of concern for the health and well-being of the audience, actors, and production crew, theatre and dance performances for the semester are being filmed and presented for viewing rather than livestreamed or presented as a traditional live performances. Please be advised that Faithfallfocuses on issues of suicide and has adult content and themes. Only for Now contains strong language and adult content. Both productions are recommended for mature audiences.

Faithfall will premiere online on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. with the recorded pre-show beginning at 6:30 and is part of the Common CAHSS: Beyond Sustainability virtual conference. The production will then be available for viewing through Tuesday, Dec. 8. Only for Now will premiere online on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and will be available for viewing through Tuesday, Dec. 15. There is no charge to view the productions but donations in support of scholarships for Theatre & Dance students are welcomed and can be made by visiting: https://www.uwgb.edu/theatre/become-a-theatre-first-nighter/.

