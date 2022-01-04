The Plymouth Arts Center Presents New Exhibition 'The Art of Printmaking'

The Plymouth Arts Center will present a brand-new art exhibition entitled "The Art of Printmaking," The Methodology and History of Monoprints. The exhibit features the artwork of Jewell Riano-Bradley, Terrence McCauley, Jack Pachuta, Susan Rice, and Susan Steinhafel. The public is invited to meet the artists during the opening reception on Friday, January 21st from 5-7pm. Enjoy a special slide show presentation on the 'Art of Monoprints' during the reception. Complimentary appetizers will be served. The Art of Printmaking will be on display in Gallery 110 North through March 4, 2022. The presenting sponsors are Plymouth Furniture and Franz Backus.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a non-profit community arts organization founded in 1993 to promote and nurture the visual and performing arts in all of Western Sheboygan County and beyond. PAC's mission is to: Enliven the Spirit of our Community and To Enrich the Lives of All, by Providing Diverse Experiences in the Arts. Wisconsin artists are showcased in Gallery 110 North in six uniquely different exhibits per year. Additionally, the Arts Center offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, art classes for toddlers through adults, and a gift shop featuring member artwork. Tour/School groups may schedule complimentary docent led visits. Open Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Sat-Sun. Noon to 3pm; or by special appointment.

Closed on Mondays and Holidays. For more information, visit the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org and follow-on Facebook and Twitter or call 920.892.8409.