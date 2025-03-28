Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR Comes to Marquette Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marquette Theatre will present “Bright Star,” a musical written by Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, from Friday, April 4, to Sunday, April 13, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St.

Inspired by a real event, “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, “Bright Star” is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

“Bright Star” is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

Comments