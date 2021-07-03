Photos: First Look at ROUGH CROSSING at American Players Theatre

Rough Crossing is running at American Players Theatre July 1 - August 7. The cast includes Kelsey Brennan, David Daniel, Jamal James, Josh Krause, James Ridge & Marcus Truschinski.

Here we have a play that hits all the notes with equal glee - a screwball comedy written by one of the smartest playwrights of our time. Stoppard's sharp and sparkling wit is on full display, punctuated by pratfalls, and led by a cast of characters teetering just on the edge of ridiculous. Even when they're behaving badly, you can't help but cheer them on. Their hearts, after all, are in the right place. Mostly. It's about as much fun as you can have, be it on stage or screen, likely to have you rolling in the aisles.

Two established playwrights hoping to refresh their careers take their show on the road. Or, rather, on the high seas, along with their two established stars. The plan is to ride the wake of a brilliant young musician - who happens to be engaged to one of the aforementioned stars - who will compose their new musical. But when the writers and composer stumble across a tryst between the actors, they'll need to pull out all the stops to keep their young phenom from going overboard. A clever and hilarious comedy, rife with Tom Stoppard's legendary wit.